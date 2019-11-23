Yard sales November 23

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
201 Love Grass Court, Wilmington
Low prices as moving to small space. Chests of drawers, wing back chairs, leather chairs dining room chest, variety of kitchen items, microwave oven, bedside chests, tools
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
6709 Wood Sorrell Road, Wilmington
Crystal chandelier, Levolor mini blinds, lamps, bath accessories and lighting, framed art and mirror, QVC back massager, lovely knick knacks, much more. All priced to sell. No clothing or children’s items.
7 a.m. - ?
3425 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington (St. James A.M.E Church)
Community yard sale. Fundraiser for church. Also selling chopped turkey plate with coleslaw and hush puppies for $5
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
5326 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington
Bunk beds, linens, flannel sheets, blankets, wooden chairs, other furniture, stone ware, glass ware, holiday dishes, Zoids for kids, all kinds of stuff
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
405 Stradleigh Road, Wilmington
Household items, dining room table, chest of drawers, helmets, hunting boots, decorative pillows, comforters, folding chairs, ladder, suit cases and pots
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Princeton Place, off Darden Road, off of Middle Sound Loop Road, Wilmington
Community Yard Sale. Several families will have plenty to choose from furniture, kids clothes, shoes, and toys, and house wares, decor, kitchen ware, and much more!
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
341 R L Honeycutt Drive, Wilmington
Clothing, Coats, fishing gear, household items, etc
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Dr. Wilmington
INDOOR YARD SALE. Full size computer desk with marble top, Like new designer winter coats (Liz, Jones New York, etc.) Full size rarely used beautiful sofa, 5 drawer solid wood dresser with mirror and two additional small drawers, 36″ round solid maple pedestal dining table with 4 chairs, TV stand with two glass doors, VHS/CD player, Small bookcases, plant stand, etc. Misc. household items, Many CUTE things. Books galore. Many free for the taking
7 a.m. - ?
2719 Chipley Drive, Wilmington
Women’s 3X clothing, jewelry, baby boy toys and clothing, and miscellaneous household items
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
1934 Moss Street, Wilmington
Living room, kitchen, and bedroom furniture, garden and shop tools and much more.
8 a.m. - ?
4509 Holly Shelter Road, Castle Hayne
New Christmas items, various household items
7 a.m. - ?
407 South 3rd Street, Wilmington
Furniture, stereo equipment, TV’s, electronics, kitchen, toys & games, yard & garden
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
308 Ilex Drive, Wilmington (Silva Terra off Carolina Beach Road)
Three family yard sale, king-size bedspreads, Furniture, household goods, boys bicycle,
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
513 Vallie Lane, Wilmington
Household, fishing poles, golf clubs, purses, clothes, shoes, Christmas items, Clothtique Xmas, linens, decor, misc.
Pender County
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
126 Poplar Branch Way, Hampstead
Gardening, Artwork, Books, Designer handbags, women’s shoes, variety exercise equipment, T-Tapp DVDs, Cuisinart food processor, stand mixer, tons of kitchen equipment, scarves and hats, plastic wine glasses, and tons more.
8 a.m. - ?
610 Peanut Road, Hampstead
Large selection of clothing, shoes and handbags, collection of vintage ceramic dogs, lots of housewares and small kitchen appliances, variety of luggage, Bath and Body Works products, Fiskars push mower (literally!), books and puzzles, toys, golf clubs and bag, plantation shutters, furniture and so much more! A lot of NEW items!
7 a.m. - ?
240 Doral Drive, Hampstead
Household, glassware and lots of misc.
242 Doral Drive, Hampstead
Multi Family Yard sale. Something for everyone
Brunswick County
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 301 S Culverton Road, Winnabow (Mallory Creek Plantation)
Crafts. Lots of Stocking stuffers and small gifts
