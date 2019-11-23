Wilmington woman compliments red carpet gown, Ava DuVernay mails it to her

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman had her Cinderella moment Friday night at her husband’s military ball.
Ciara Hester Tweeted out her admiration for a dress filmmaker Ava DuVernay wore on the red carpet this fall.
To her surprise, the star director wrote her a message back-- asking for Hester’s address so she could ship the gown directly to her.
“When I first sent the tweet, I just wanted to acknowledge how beautiful the dress was. I never thought she would see it, let alone acknowledge it,” said Hester.
There’s no question Hollywood magic had a hand in the gesture; DuVernay’s dress fit the New Hanover County woman like a glove.
Hester finally had her glamorous moment Friday night when she donned the gown for her husband’s Marine Corps Ball.
“We always think or dream about red carpet events but never really get the chance to experience one. In the Marine Corps, the balls are kind of like that and now I have a real life red carpet dress to wear,” said Hester.
The gift couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Ava didn’t know this, but three days prior to sending that tweet I had made a post about battling with my depression. Her gift of kindness gave me that little extra push to keep being strong," said Hester.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.