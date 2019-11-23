Recipes for easy, last minute Thanksgiving side dishes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re putting the final touches on your Thanksgiving menu, here are a few ideas that are quick, easy, and always a big hit.
“My husband’s grandmother always made hashbrown casserole for our family Christmas dinner,” said WECT reporter Gabbie Williams. “She passed away a little over a year ago but shared the recipe with me a while back. It’s probably my favorite side dish ever because it’s so delicious and reminds me of sweet Grandma New. It’s perfect for family gatherings, like Thanksgiving, because who doesn’t like cheesy, creamy, warm potatoes?”
What you’ll need:
- 1 stick of butter, melted
- 8oz of sour cream
- 2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 can of cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 cup of chopped onions
- 2 pounds of frozen hashbrowns, cubed or shredded.
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Crushed, butter crackers or corn flakes. Just a crispy topping of your choice.
Preheat your oven to 350. Mix everything together in a bowl except for the crackers. Then put it in a baking dish, spreading it evenly. Take your topping and sprinkle it over the top. Put the in the oven for about an hour so until the top is golden brown and the edges are bubbling. Enjoy!
“I can’t go without stuffing at Thanksgiving,” said WECT Forecaster Gabe Ross. “My Aunt Chris makes a delicious Sausage Stuffing that’s always a huge hit with the family. The beautiful thing about stuffing is that it can be as tedious or as easy to make.”
What you’ll need:
- Half stick of butter
- ½- 1 cup Chopped celery
- ½-1 cup minced onions
- 12 oz (2 boxes) stuffing mix.
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 lb ground sausage
First off, chop onions and celery. Make the chunks as big or as small as you want. If you have picky eaters, you can use less. Combine the two into a large saucepan or pot and sauté in the butter. It helps to soften the veggies.
Brown Sausage in a skillet. Don’t drain off the fat… it’ll help mix everything together when you combine everything.
Once the veggies are sautéed, add 2 cups of chicken stock, and heat to a boil. Once everything is boiling, add your stuffing mix, stir it a few times, and then mix in your ground sausage. Add herbs and spices where desired, most stuffing mixes come with spices added, but make it your own.
Grease a casserole dish, and transfer everything over. Garnish with oregano, parsley, sage, etc. Bake in the oven for about 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!
