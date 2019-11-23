Multiple people suffer gunshot wounds during Orange Street shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three men are in the hospital following a shooting that happened in Wilmington on Friday night.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, reports of a shooting near the intersection of S 11th & Orange Street occurred just before 10:30 p.m.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims, ages 27 & 29, were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A third victim was dropped off at the hospital, not by EMS, suffering from a gunshot wound that was life threatening. The driver of that vehicle, Tymir Wigfall, was arrested and placed under a $1,000 bond for numerous outstanding warrants.
Additionally, one officer suffered multiple facial injuries while working crowd control as both gunshot victims were being treated on-scene. The individual, 32-year-old Justin Dwayne Milton, was subsequently arrested and charged with Assault on an Officer. He is currently in jail under a $100,000 bond.
The names of the three gunshot victims have yet to be released.
This is a developing story. Check back with WECT both on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.
