First Alert Forecast: Showers overnight, Sunny days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hopefully you have enjoyed your weekend so far! A few showers earlier this afternoon have moved out of the area, but the grey, cloudy skies remain through the evening, with rain chances increasing again overnight.
A line of heavy showers will cross the Cape Fear Region overnight tonight with a cold front. Skies will clear by the early morning hours, with lots of sunshine in store for your Sunday! A great day for traveling if your heading to see loved ones for Thanksgiving!
The sunshine hangs with us up until midweek, when a second cold front will makes its way toward the Carolinas. Not going to be seeing complete washouts, but you could see a few showers on your Wednesday commute. We’ll see cooler, and sunny weather for Thanksgiving!
Quick look into the Tropics: Tropical Storm Sebastien continues to stay organized in the middle of the Atlantic. Steering winds will slingshot Sebastien toward the NE Atlantic this weekend and your First Alert Weather Team continues to expect zero Carolina impacts.
Below you can find the 7-Day Planning Forecast for the Wilmington Metro area.
