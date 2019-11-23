Beach communities help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

PLEASURE ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds came out to supports the Hope Town, Bahamas fire and rescue relief efforts in Carolina Beach.
“We know what a hurricane can do in the way of damage," said Charlie Schoonmaker, a boat Captain. “The damage these folks endured in the northern Bahamas this year was totally catastrophic.”
In the midst of Hurricane Dorian, a fire truck donated by the Kure Beach Fire Department, along with other rescue equipment were destroyed.
“They’ve got a long road of recovery in front of them and we just want to help out in any way,” said Schoonmaker. "If we can help the rescuers get back on their feet then they can continue to help the community.”
Firefighters from the departments in the area have already banded together and gone to the Bahamas to help with the cleanup process. A group of six will be returning home on Monday, while a new group will fly down and bring along equipment to help.
If you want to help with Dorian relief efforts, you can reach out to the Carolina Beach Firefighter Association here.
