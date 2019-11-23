ATF K-9 locates gun possibly used in shooting at N.C. food packaging plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ATF Charlotte tweeted Friday afternoon that their K-9 located a gun that was possibly used in a shooting at a food packaging plant in North Carolina.
According to ATF Charlotte, K-9 JAM found the gun believed to have been used in a recent shooting at a food packaging plant in Tar Heel, N.C.
Two people were injured in the shooting that happened at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel early Thursday morning.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, both of the victims are employees of the plant and were shot in the administrative building around 12:14 a.m. The shooter, who was a sanitation contractor at the plant, fled the scene and later surrendered to deputies.
The two victims, Michelle Hernandez and Anthony Ratley, were flown by helicopters to Chapel Hill and New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. They are in stable condition at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect Jaquante Hakeem Williams, 20, of St. Pauls was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.
