Your First Alert Forecast spans this weekend and Thanksgiving weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Mild breezes will flow in the Friday and Saturday portion of your forecast and, with that, expect daily highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If Wilmington indeed manages to crack 70 degrees, it will be for the first time since Tuesday, November 12! Odds for a shower ought to remain modest in this period: 10% through Friday night and 30% for Saturday.