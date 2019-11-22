Wrightsville Beach announces schedule for holiday events

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several holiday events are on the horizon for the Town of Wrightsville Beach.
Here’s a look:
TURKEY TROT
More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
The event begins at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall starting at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Town officials say that Salisbury Street/Hwy 74 will be closed from 8:25 a.m. until approximately 9:20 a.m.
TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
The town’s tree lighting ceremony will be held at Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 29.
The Elf Patrol will perform at 5:30 p.m. with Santa Claus scheduled to arrive at 5:45 p.m.
The Wilmington Celebration Choir will perform at 6 p.m.
NORTH CAROLINA HOLIDAY FLOTILLA
The North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will be held Saturday, Nov. 30.
The event kicks off with a Friday night party at the Blockade Runner from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29.
On Nov. 30, a Festival in the Park will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Wrightsville Beach Park with the boat parade starting at 6 p.m.
A fireworks display will cap the event.
Town officials encourage spectators to arrive early as the Wrightsville Beach Drawbridge will be raised at 6 p.m. to allow the participating boats to travel down the Intracoastal Waterway to Banks Channel.
