Wilmington man convicted of murder in fatal assault of Good Samaritan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was found guilty of second-degree murder after he fatally assaulted a Good Samaritan who was trying to intervene in a domestic-related fight at a grocery store in 2018.
Hakeem Sanders, 32, was convicted by a New Hanover County jury on Thursday and sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison for the crime.
On March 12, 2018, Sanders was arguing with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Mart on Wilshire Boulevard when he placed her in a chokehold.
Edward Alan Pearson and other customers in the store saw the dispute, and when the pair walked in the store, Pearson encouraged the woman to remain in the store until the police arrived.
Sanders, after overhearing Pearson talk to the woman, struck Pearson, who fractured his skull after hitting the ground.
Pearson passed away two days later.
Prosecutors said the assault was caught on the store’s surveillance system which aided in Sanders’ arrest.
At the time, Sanders was on probation for assault on a female.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.