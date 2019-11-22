WECT receives Emmy nomination for Hurricane Florence coverage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT has been nominated for an Emmy for its coverage of Hurricane Florence.
On Thursday, it was announced that WECT is one of six nominees in the Continuing Coverage - No Time Limit category for the Midsouth Regional Emmys.
For an in-depth look at WECT’s coverage of the storm, watch our special Direct Hit: A Look at Hurricane Florence here.
Here’s a list of nominees in the category:
- Hurricane Florence, WECT/WSFX
- Capitol Hill Controversy, WTVF
- Christiana Tornado, WSMV
- Shooting at Butler High School, WSOC
- Slumlord Conditions at Lake Arbor Apartments, WJZY
- Something Suspicious in District 9, WSOC
