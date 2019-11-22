WECT receives Emmy nomination for Hurricane Florence coverage

WECT's Bob Bonner reports from downtown Wilmington during Hurricane Florence.
By WECT Staff | November 22, 2019 at 6:39 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 7:08 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT has been nominated for an Emmy for its coverage of Hurricane Florence.

On Thursday, it was announced that WECT is one of six nominees in the Continuing Coverage - No Time Limit category for the Midsouth Regional Emmys.

For an in-depth look at WECT’s coverage of the storm, watch our special Direct Hit: A Look at Hurricane Florence here.

Here’s a list of nominees in the category:

  • Hurricane Florence, WECT/WSFX
  • Capitol Hill Controversy, WTVF
  • Christiana Tornado, WSMV
  • Shooting at Butler High School, WSOC
  • Slumlord Conditions at Lake Arbor Apartments, WJZY
  • Something Suspicious in District 9, WSOC

