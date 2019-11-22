State AG, Wilmington physician agree to $1.25M Medicaid settlement over false addiction treatment claims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State Attorney General Josh Stein announced that his office reached a $1.25 million settlement with a Wilmington physician and her practice over allegations involving the submission of false claims for addiction treatment to the N.C. Medicaid program.
According to the settlement, between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2018, Dr. Dorothy Agbafe-Mosely and her medical practice, Ave Maria Family Practice PLLC, submitted medical claims on behalf of herself and her practice involving addiction medicine services allegedly provided to Medicaid recipients.
Stein’s office said those services were not medically necessary, had no supporting clinical documentation, or were performed in violation of Medicaid policy.
Agbafe-Mosely agreed to pay back $1.25 million to the state Medicaid program.
“The opioid epidemic has devastated North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We need to make sure people who need treatment medications get them. My office will hold providers accountable when they waste Medicaid resources meant for people who need health care.”
