Public hearing held over Southport power plant permit

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT)- A public hearing was held by the NC Department of Environmental Quality Thursday to discuss an application filed by Southport’s Capital Power Plant for renewal of a wastewater discharge permit.
The room was packed with passionate community members concerned about the plant’s noise and overall impact on the area’s water and air.
“At the minimum, it’s like a freeway running past our house. At the maximum, when they vent the high pressure steam, it’s like a jet engine next to my house. It interrupts conversations, it interrupts your sleep and it’s totally uncalled for and completely unnecessary,” said Southport resident William North.
The facility on Powerhouse Drive produces 400,000 gallons of wastewater every day. It uses items like old tires and railroad ties to produce power it sells to Duke Energy and a local manufacturing plant.
NC DEQ responded to the plant’s request for renewal by asking the company to increase its efforts to ensure heavy metals are not being discharged into the cooling canal that drains into the Atlantic Ocean just off Caswell Beach.
The agency’s letter to the plant manager indicates that the plant has enacted some measures since its last permit was issued and based on the volume of wastewater being discharged, the plant will need to move into a higher category of classification with the state.
Neighbors have also expressed concerns in the past about the burning happening at the power plant and the ash left behind.
Two years ago there was a a malfunction at the plant which caused a large amount of ash particulates to fall on neighboring developments. It was so significant the plant paid to have many houses power washed in the months that followed.
There’s no timeline on when the DEQ will make a decision on renewing those permits. Written comments on the discharge permit will be accepted until December 23.
