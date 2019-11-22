Pender County multi-car crash closes US 117 in both directions

ROCKY POINT N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Pender County Thursday night involving five to six vehicles.
Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crash happened on US-117 at Fallbrook Lane in Rocky Point.
One of the cars involved had overturned. Officials could not comment on the extent of the injuries.
The NC DOT confirms the crash closed US 117 in both directions just after 10 p.m. The highway is expected to be closed until at least 1 a.m. Friday morning.
