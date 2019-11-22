Nourish NC provides Thanksgiving dinner for 400 families

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nourish NC has a very specific goal this fall.
“Our goal is to make sure on Monday morning after Thanksgiving break, every child can return back to school and when asked what they’ve done for Thanksgiving, they can gladly, proudly say they had dinner with their family for Thanksgiving,” said Katelyn Mattox, Program Director.
They’re giving 400 families a turkey, fresh fruit, vegetables and even a pan to cook it all in. All families need to provides is a stick of butter.
“We don’t have to worry about rushing to hurry up and find what we need for Thanksgiving," said Vance Allen, a single parent. "We don’t have to rush out to the grocery stores, I don’t have to scrounge up all the money I can to buy what we need.”
For Allen and his 7-year-old son, balancing work, school and other activities can be hard at times. Allen says the extra help makes all the difference.
“It alleviates my time, stress levels are down,” said Allen.
The volunteers at Nourish NC understand the Thanksgiving feast is really about bringing family together.
“We know that there’s a lot of dignity that’s preserved by families being able to eat dinner in their own home," said Mattox. "At the end of the day we’re serving people, we’re serving kids and we know that it has to be a really humbling experience to ask for help.”
