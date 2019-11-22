New Hanover Co. 3rd graders learn accomplishing their goals is as easy as riding a bike

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Third grade students were surprised with new bicycles Thursday at Snipes Academy of Arts and Design and Freeman Elementary.
Students spent the past few months learning about dreaming big, working hard and making no excuses to reach their goals.
Each student wrote an essay about doing each of those things before they attended this week’s assembly. That’s when they were surprised with free bikes to show them that good things happen when you work hard.
“I learned if you work hard you can get a big prize and you could be rewarded with something big,” Snipes Academy 3rd grader Rashaad Tindall said.
“Never give up even if something’s hard. If something’s hard just keep on trying and probably the next day you’ll get it,” Snipes student Qahir Muhammad said.
The Bike For Kids Foundation is a program that focuses on character building and donated the bikes.
