Foster parents needed as our region still grapples with opioid crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The nationwide opioid epidemic is now reflected in the number of children in the custody of the foster care system in New Hanover County.
The Bair Foundation, an agency that works to recruit foster parents, will hold an open house where those interested in fostering can get their questions answered. The event is at its Wilmington office, at 3133 Wrightsville Ave., on Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The organization is looking for dedicated people in the community who are committed to helping children by giving them a loving, safe home and helping them to reunify with their biological family whenever possible.
To request a packet to learn more about fostering, click here.
There are also many ways that people can help children in foster care, without full-time fostering.
Volunteers can become respite providers (part time foster parent), participate in church sponsorships and donate to the kids in care.
More information is available at bair.org.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.