Duke Energy warns against utility scams during annual awareness week

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - As the holiday season kicks off, it isn’t just online shopping or phishing that can lead to identity theft or stolen funds.
According to a Duke Energy Progress spokesperson, utility scams also spike during this time of the year.
“I would say, just generally, scams are happening all the time, but we do see an uptick during the holidays,” said spokesperson Grace Rountree.
These scams often include phone calls where the caller pretends to be an agent of the power company, indicating the account is past due and the customer’s power will be shut off if payment is not made immediately.
“They do get sophisticated,” Rountree said. “It’s one of those things where you think you’ve seen it all, and they come up with a new tactic.”
From January through the end of September, North Carolina Duke customers reported more than 6,000 attempted scams to the company.
Unfortunately, the company says some people did fall victim, leading to $150,000 in lost funds.
Company-wide that number grows to more than $300,000.
Rountree said the most important thing to remember is a true Duke employee will never require a customer to pay immediately over the phone, especially with a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer.
When in doubt, she said customers should call the number on their bill, or call (800) 452-2777 to report the scam attempt.
Additionally, Duke suggests calling local law enforcement, or the North Carolina Attorney General at 1 (877)-5-NO-SCAM.
