Candlelight vigil to honor victims of violent crime

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Over 250 people will be honored and remembered during the 24th annual Candle Light Memorial Service in Brunswick County.
The service remembers fallen law enforcement, firefighters, military members and victims of violent crime.
The event started in 1995, after Birdie Frink’s daughter, Amy, was killed.
District attorneys Ben and Jon David have since taken over the planning of the event and will recognize cases dating from the 1990s up until recent weeks.
The event aims to promote community healing. Speakers include Scott and Lisa Smith, who lost their son Caleb in 2016, and Colonel Glenn McNeill of the N.C. Highway Patrol who will share a message of hope.
WECT’s Jon Evans serves as emcee of the annual event.
It begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Magnolia Village Way.
