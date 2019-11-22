Boil water advisory planned Monday for portions of Water, North Front streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory will go into effect for about 200 customers in downtown Wilmington at 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
The advisory is being issued for the following addresses:
- 106 Water St.
- 201 N. Front St.
- 205 N. Front St.
Ten commercial customers will be among those affected by the advisory.
A contractor is scheduled to work on a water main in the affected area Monday evening.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
