WFD responds to multi-story apartment fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington fire crews were on scene Wednesday night fighting a fire at an apartment building.
WFD Battalion Chief Danny Grafius said the call initially came in as a fire on the third floor an apartment building on St. Andrews Drive. County crews worked along the Wilmington Fire Department to quickly put the fire out, a tweet from the department says.
As of 8:30 p.m., firefighters were overhauling the impacted units.
No injuries were reported to residents or emergency crews.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
