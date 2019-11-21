WFD responds to multi-story apartment fire

WFD responds to multi-story apartment fire
Crews respond to apartment complex. (Source: WECT)
November 20, 2019 at 8:36 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 8:49 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington fire crews were on scene Wednesday night fighting a fire at an apartment building.

WFD Battalion Chief Danny Grafius said the call initially came in as a fire on the third floor an apartment building on St. Andrews Drive. County crews worked along the Wilmington Fire Department to quickly put the fire out, a tweet from the department says.

As of 8:30 p.m., firefighters were overhauling the impacted units.

No injuries were reported to residents or emergency crews.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.