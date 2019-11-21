U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to be inspected Friday

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the northbound U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River Thursday afternoon in preparation for a safety inspection that will be conducted Friday morning.
The department’s bridge maintenance crews need to close the bridge to stage its equipment and set up an inspection platform overnight and be ready to conduct the inspections in the morning.
During the closure, traffic will be shifted to the southbound U.S. 701 bridge, operating in a two-lane pattern.
If no structural problems are discovered, the agency can reopen the northbound bridge by Saturday.
