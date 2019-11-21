Southport PD completely revamped one year after former chief’s suspension

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a year since the entire Southport police force was suspended after the police chief and top lieutenant were charged with corruption. That led to a mass exodus of staff and doubts over the department’s future.
Southport Police Chief Todd Corning had to rebuild the town’s police department.
“There’s been struggles," said Chief Corning. "There’s been good times and strenuous times.”
After their arrest, the town’s police department shut down. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office took over patrol for the months an investigation and audit took place.
Since then, SPD has been completely re-established with new officers, equipment and a new building.
Only two officers remain from the previous term; Eric Maynes is one of them.
“Going through everything that happened was stressful for sure," said Maynes. "We’re kind of starting from scratch and it’s really exciting to be building something back like that.”
Coring says he stepped into a bigger problem than he expected.
“You can look at a book," said Coring. "But it’s hard to judge by the cover.”
He has made his goals for the department very clear on how to keep moving forward.
“Public trust being one," said Coring. "Policies and procedures and lack of leadership was another thing spelled out.”
Coring says there’s still work to be done, but with the community’s help, they can build a police force everyone will be proud of.
