Robbery suspect will soon return to North Carolina

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police say 23 year old Sherwin Tann Jr. will soon go back to North Carolina where he's wanted for robbery.
Tann was pulled from the woods in the town of Pamelia Monday.
Police said was hiding under a tree after he fled his car during a traffic stop on Route 37.
As for that robbery charge, North Carolina police say Tann and another person allegedly robbed a business at knife-point October 10, getting away with $7,000 in cash.
North Carolina police also tell us Tann was well known to them and has an extensive criminal history.
As for why Tann fled to the north country - police aren’t sure.
Tann is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bail
