Recount set for today in Wilmington City Council race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Elections will conduct a recount Thursday, Nov. 21, for the Wilmington City Council race.
Incumbent Paul Lawler requested a recount following a canvass of the votes in the municipal election earlier this month.
Lawler, who was running for a second term, finished five votes behind fellow incumbent Neil Anderson in the race for the third open seat on council, 5,471 votes to 5,466. Incumbent Margaret Haynes and challenger Kevin Spears won the other two seats with enough votes to avoid a recount.
The recount will take place at 9 a.m. in the Board of Elections Conference Room located at 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 38, in Wilmington.
On Friday, Nov. 22, the Columbus County Board of Elections will conduct a recount in the Sandyfield Town Council race.
Azalie Graham was the leader in that race with 60 votes, followed by Joseph Brown with 58 votes. Claudia Bray and Randolph Keaton finished tied for the third open seat with 57 votes each.
The recount is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the county’s board of elections office.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.