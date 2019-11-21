Potbelly Sandwich Shop is coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington will be the first of 13 new Potbelly Sandwich Shop locations to open across North and South Carolina.
The company recently announced it had signed a franchise deal with Wilmington residents Brent and Michele Brouse to open the new shops along the eastern part of the states.
The first of these locations will be at 2515 South 17th Street Unit A in Wilmington. Other future North Carolina locations include Fayetteville and Jacksonville. Likewise, they will open the first South Carolina shops in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head.
“We’ve been die-hard supporters of the brand for many years. This is an opportunity that we’re well prepared for and we know the markets that we’re expanding into are clamoring for Potbelly,” said Brent Brouse.
Potbelly says it is a “neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years.”
The first Potbelly opened in Chicago in 1977, and currently, there are approximately 450 shops operating across the United States.
