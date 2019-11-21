No joking matter: Brunswick sheriff’s office warns students about consequences of school threats

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has some simple advice for students thinking of pulling a practical joke by posting a school threat on social media: Don’t do it.
“It’s not funny. It’s no joke. It’s illegal and you will be charged,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
Deputies also warned students from sharing such a post, saying they could be charged as well. Instead, the sheriff’s office wants students to alert parents, teachers, or school resource officers if they see a threatening social media post.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office warned students against bringing weapons (real or fake), drugs, and alcohol onto campus. Students can, and likely, will be charged and those offenses can range from misdemeanors to felonies.
The sheriff’s office said just this week deputies charged a 17-year-old male with disorderly conduct at school, and a 14-year-old female and 15-year-old male both with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.
“We are serious about keeping you safe! Please, do not participate in this kind of behavior. The impacts of your choices will last a lifetime,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.