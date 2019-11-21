New Russell Crowe movie films scenes along Front Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Georgetown Project filmed some rare “on location” scenes along Front Street Wednesday night.
Front Street closed in front of Circa and Front Street Brewery to accommodate filming.
Tonight’s filming featured actress Ryan Simpkins, who plays the daughter of Russell Crowe’s character, in the psychological horror.
Other scenes were filmed Wednesday night along Dock Street and at the Brooklyn Arts Center tonight.
Much of the movie will be shot inside the sound stages at EUE Screen Gems Studios, according to directors Mark Fortin and Joshua Miller.
“Wilmington has the reputation for having amazing crews, amazing facilities and it turned out to be true," said Fortin. "Production is always crazy but I got to say that our crew has been top notch. They’ve been really wonderful, so we’re actually really thrilled to be here to do this movie.”
The two said the state’s film grant is one of the reasons The Georgetown Project selected Wilmington as its location. They were also attracted by the facility at EUE Screen Gems Studios.
“We were looking for a particular sound stage location," Miller said. "We’re making a psychological horror and we wanted to have a very large sound stage to shoot in and Screen Gems Studios have some of the largest sound stages in the country, so when we saw it we thought ‘This looks like a haunted house. This looks good, let’s do it’.”
The directors are also working on a new Stephen King TV series. They love Wilmington so much, they hope to bring that show here.
“It’s really charming," said Miller. "People are really lovely. There’s beautiful locations and we’re going to do a Stephen King TV series and it would be great to bring it here, so we’re hoping that we could get this done and then come back for the TV show.”
According to film permits filed with the City of Wilmington, the production will film scenes Thursday at St. James Episcopal Church on 3rd Street.
Filming on The Georgetown Project is expected to wrap by Christmas.
