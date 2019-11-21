New Hanover and West Brunswick football teams ready for round two

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday, the New Hanover Wildcats football team hosts West Brunswick in the second round of the 3AA state playoffs at Legion Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
It will be the second time in four weeks that the two teams have played. Back in week 11 of the regular season, New Hanover beat West Brunswick, 28-7, at Legion Stadium, spoiling the Trojans’ chances of a perfect season.
“Giving them two short fields early wasn’t good,” said Trojans coach Brett Hickman. “As good as they have been defensively, you are playing behind the eight ball. We are not a team build to come from behind from two or three touchdowns. We need to manage to make this a three or four-quarter ball game.”
All season long, the Trojans have been powered by a defense that shut out five of ten opponents in the regular season. Now their task is to slow down a New Hanover offense that is averaging 39 points-per-game.
“They can attack every gap in the run game, but what has set them apart the last six weeks is how well Nixon is playing,” said Hickman “He’s been very good. Not just good but efficient he threw 23 or 24 touchdowns and one interception.”
“We can open things up a bit,” said New Hanover coach Dylan Dimock. “We practice it and if it doesn’t look good, we shelve it. If it has a chance, we massage it a bit and keep practicing it. And when the opportunity presents itself, we try to run some of it.”
The winner between the Wildcats and Trojans will advance to the third round of the playoffs.
