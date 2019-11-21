“As long as there is breath, there is hope”: Wilmington seniors use food, fellowship to combat holiday depression

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sometimes it’s easy to sit down at the table to give thanks, but for some people it’s a struggle, forcing them to dig deep.
2019 has not been kind to Tonya Monroe. She was bitten this past spring by a recluse spider and the subsequent infection caused her to lose part of her breast to a mastectomy. Moore also has severe arthritis and diabetes. On top of all that, she recently lost her mother, and was so depressed she felt she was losing control.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Monroe said. “I was on suicide watch in the hospital. I’m not independent anymore. I can’t work, I can’t walk.”
Monroe was one of 280 seniors at the Thanksgiving luncheon held on Thursday at Wilmington’s MLK Center.
“It’s been a blessing,” said Mary Jones, the recreational supervisor for the center. “Every one of these seniors goes home to their own story. There are some hurting, some are OK, but we need to open ourselves up to anything. We need to open ourselves up for each other.”
Thursday’s gathering lasted about two hours and was more about fellowship than food. It was a chance, in many cases, to connect and catch up.
“You can’t let life’s ups and downs at this age get the best of you,” Monroe said. “There are days it may feel like the world is crashing in.”
As she struggles to take control of her own depression, Monroe finds no comfort knowing she’s not going through this alone. For others who struggle through the holidays, her message is simple and brief.
“Accept yourself and the things you can not change,” she said. “As long as there is breath, there is hope.”
