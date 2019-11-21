Kiwanis host weekly listening post at Southport middle school

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -Every week students at Cedar Grove Middle School have a chance to sit with members of the community and have an open conversation in a Listening Post.
On Wednesday, The Southport Oak Island Kiwanis Club brought different members and guests to talk with the students during their lunch time.
Organizers say it’s a way for the kids to open up, and talk about the positives and negatives in their life.
“They are facing a lot. Whether it is in school or on social media, whether its something going on at home it just gives them the opportunity to have another outlet instead of bottling it all in,”said Principal Justin Hayes. “The kids love it. If they miss a week, by chance, the kids will ask us ‘Where they are, why they’re not here.’ They liked that opportunity to just talk to somebody.”
Students enjoy a few snacks, stickers and get to solve riddles and enjoy connecting with another person.
Kiwanis members are not counselors, but do offer an avenue for kids who are ready to open up.
