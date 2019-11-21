First Alert Forecast: sun to fuel a weekend warmup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In the short term, a sunny high pressure cell will swell temperatures from the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday afternoon to the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon. In between, temperatures ought to dip deep into the 40s by Friday morning.
A speedy front will whisk low to medium shower chances into your weekend forecast: 10% Friday night, 30% Saturday, 50% Saturday night, and 10% Sunday. Before the passage of the front, mild southwest breezes should sponsor another round of temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Saturday afternoon.
In the long range, “dry and seasonable” might be an apt headline for Monday and Tuesday. A breezy front supports a 50% shower chance and temperatures in the 60s or possibly 70s for Wednesday. Following the front, your Thanksgiving forecast features lower temperatures and rain chances: 50s to at most 60s and 20%, respectively.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien has a chance to grow stronger than first expected as the rare late November storm exploits a pocket of slack jet stream winds and warm sea surface temperatures as it zips through the central Atlantic Ocean through Friday. Sebastien remains on track to bring zero effects to North America.
