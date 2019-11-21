Convicted child rapist sentenced to life without parole in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County jury convicted a man on several sex charges, including rape of a child, Thursday.
Steven Curtis Pryor, 60, was found guilty of rape of a child, sex offense with a child, four counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of exploitation of a minor.
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The victim testified Pryor abused her in 2008 when she was in the 3rd grade. She also said Pryor reached out to her on Facebook nearly a decade later and asked her to send nude photos when she was 17.
Detectives caught wind of the messages, which included graphic details of the 2008 abuse, along with evidence of child pornography.
