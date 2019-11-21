Columbus County Sheriff’s Office accepts 2 helicopters

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County staff were celebrating this week after being awarded two helicopters Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sheriffs office says the helicopters, valued at $92,000, came at no cost to taxpayers.
The 1970 and 1971 Bell OH58A helicopters belonged to the military before they were given to the North Carolina Highway Patrol through the Law Enforcement Support Services Office of North Carolina. When troopers decided to turn the helicopters in to the agency, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office applied to get them.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office already has a pilot on staff. The employee is a uniformed deputy and will serve a dual role performing law enforcement duties daily and piloting a helicopter when needed.
Officials say the helicopters will go a long way in search and rescue missions and narcotic investigations.
“Sheriff Greene, along with Chief Deputy Aaron Herring and Lt. Dustin Fowler worked diligently to ensure this project was successful. Many man hours went into this project and we are so very thankful for all that assisted. Dedicated to Serve,” a post from the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
