Bladen Co. shares application information for low income energy assistance

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Some Bladen County residents can begin submitting their applications for help with their energy bills on December 2.
The program provides a one time annual vendor payment to help people offset winter heating costs. According to the county, the household’s total countable income for the base period must be equal to or less than 130 percent of the current poverty level and the household’s total resources must be under $2,250.
Adults that are over the age of 60 or disabled can submit applications to social services beginning Dec. 2. All other households may apply from January 2, 2020 through March 31, 2020 or until the funds are gone.
Applicants must provide all income for the household and its members; checking and savings account statements for all members of the household; all property, stocks, bonds and other assets for all members of the household; the name, date of birth and social security number for each member of the household; and a copy of the current heating source bill, with the applicant’s name, address and account number.
People can apply at the Bladen County Social Services building at 208 E McKay Street in Elizabethtown. Individuals who are homebound may have someone apply on their behalf. The homebound individual must write a statement giving their permission to apply and provide the representative with the eligibility requirements.
You can find more information on how to apply here.
