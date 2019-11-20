Wilmington police charge man with murder in 2013 fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department have announced an arrest in a murder case from 2013.
According to a news release, Deshaun Clarida, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and discharging a firearm from an enclosure.
Clarida is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Joseph David Williams on Sept. 21, 2013, in the 100 block of Forest Hills Drive.
Police say Williams was shot while he was a passenger on a scooter that was being pursued by a vehicle. Williams died a short time later at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the scooter was not injured.
Past releases from the Wilmington police department identify Clarida as a validated 720 gang member. Police documents show Clarida reportedly confessed to being involved in the murder in a phone call to an unidentified woman, who then called police back in 2013.
Clarida was named in the past in connection with gang gun fights, detained in connection with an officer involved shooting in 2017 and has served prison time for possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being processed at the New Hanover County Jail.
