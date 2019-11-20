Wilmington FD demonstrates cooking safety at fall open house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department held an open house Tuesday to demonstrate ways to keep Thanksgiving as safe and possible.
Engine #15 set up a wide variety of stations for attendees to try their hand at using a fire extinguisher, escape their home, learn CPR and properly fry a turkey.
The department hopes that this event will decrease the amount of calls that firefighters have to go out on every Thanksgiving.
“We like to go on calls, but if we don’t go on calls because everyone is safe, that’s what we want, that’s our number one goal," Captain Mike Kolotello said.
Captain Kolotello believes that events like these are extremely important because they allow the community to get to know the fire crews.
“They get out and they see us and they realize that if they have any problems they can go to a fireman if they see us out and about in the community and they can do whatever we can to help," he said. “Everybody said it was a great time. Just seeing the kids laugh and not wanting the kids to leave, that was good."
