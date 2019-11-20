Whiteville’s Jvonte Davis named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville’s Jvonte Davis is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
Thursday Davis rushed for 151 yards on 13 carries and two catches for 29 yards and scored four total touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s 41-7 win over Wallace-Rose Hill.
Friday night Whiteville hits the road to face Southwest Edgecombe in the 2nd round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.