‘Thank you Jesus!’ N.C. man to rebuild hurricane-ravaged home, go to college with $200,000 lottery win

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man whose home suffered damage in both hurricanes Florence and Matthew is finally able to rebuild - and go to college - after scratching a N.C. Education Lottery ticket.
Mark Hall Jr., of Rowland, N.C., bought the winning ticket Monday afternoon at the Sun-Do 711 store on N.C. 711 in Lumberton. He says he only plays the lottery “once in a blue moon” and usually buys the $1 tickets... but something told him to go higher.
He bought a $5 “All About The Bens” ticket and went back to his van to begin scratching - but he wasn’t convinced he won at first.
“I wasn’t sure what I won at first,” Hall told officials with the N.C. Education Lottery. “I showed my dad and said, ‘I think I won $200’. He looked at the ticket and told me that I needed to look at it again. That’s when I saw the $200,000. My head started spinning. I was speechless.”
Hall claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he’ll take home $141,501.
“Thank you Jesus!” Hall said, putting his hands in the air and waving his check. “I feel so blessed right now. Thank you!”
He plans to use his winnings to rebuild his home and live out his dream of going back to school.
“The home I’m living in was damaged by both storms,” Hall told lottery officials. “We still have repairs to do. I’ll use some of the money for that, but I also want to use the money to go to school. I wasn’t able to go after I graduated high school, but now I can. I do landscaping and electrical work right now, but after I go back to school, I could open my own business. This is going to open up a whole new world for me.”
