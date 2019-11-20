Ribbon cutting set for Wilmington’s police and fire training center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department will hold a ribbon cutting for its new training center on Monday, December 2.
The Haynes Lacewell Police and Fire Training Facility is located on a portion of the city’s 46-acre tract of land in the area of Hurst Street and Princess Place Drive near Maides Park. The city broke ground on the $9.1 million project last fall.
The facility is named after two of Wilmington’s prominent African-American public servants; Sergeant Edward Lee Haynes was one of the first African-American police officers in the Wilmington Police Department and Captain Eric Lacewell is a fallen firefighter.
The 30,000 square-foot facility includes a use-of-force simulator for de-escalation tactics, a driving simulator, a 100-yard indoor shooting range, an indoor K-9 training area and outdoor obstacle course, an armory and classrooms.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
Tours and live demonstrations of equipment also will take place.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.