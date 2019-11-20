Ribbon cutting set for Wilmington’s police and fire training center

Ribbon cutting set for Wilmington’s police and fire training center
Ribbon cutting scheduled for new training facility. (Source: City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff | November 20, 2019 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 4:03 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department will hold a ribbon cutting for its new training center on Monday, December 2.

The Haynes Lacewell Police and Fire Training Facility is located on a portion of the city’s 46-acre tract of land in the area of Hurst Street and Princess Place Drive near Maides Park. The city broke ground on the $9.1 million project last fall.

The facility is named after two of Wilmington’s prominent African-American public servants; Sergeant Edward Lee Haynes was one of the first African-American police officers in the Wilmington Police Department and Captain Eric Lacewell is a fallen firefighter.

The 30,000 square-foot facility includes a use-of-force simulator for de-escalation tactics, a driving simulator, a 100-yard indoor shooting range, an indoor K-9 training area and outdoor obstacle course, an armory and classrooms.

[ Wilmington City Council considers funding for police training simulators ]

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

Tours and live demonstrations of equipment also will take place.

Great progress is underway at the new Haynes/Lacewell Police and Fire Facility. It's scheduled to be open sometime in...

Posted by City of Wilmington, NC Government on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.