Man charged in shooting at Columbus Co. race track
By WECT Staff | November 20, 2019 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 10:59 AM

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man has been arrested in a shooting at a Columbus County race track last month.

Abdul Latif Mumeet Elamin, 46, was booked in the Columbus County Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to an incident Rico Drag Strip on Hallsboro Road North on Oct. 6.

Elamin (Source: CCSO)

Deputies responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, two men were involved in an altercation in a restroom when one pointed a firearm at the other.

A struggle ensued and the firearm was discharged multiple times, striking both men

A woman in an adjacent restroom was injured by debris when a stray bullet went through the wall.

Elamin was booked Tuesday after being released from medical care.

