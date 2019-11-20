Man charged in shooting at Columbus Co. race track

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man has been arrested in a shooting at a Columbus County race track last month.
Abdul Latif Mumeet Elamin, 46, was booked in the Columbus County Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to an incident Rico Drag Strip on Hallsboro Road North on Oct. 6.
Deputies responded to the area for a report of a gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 p.m.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, two men were involved in an altercation in a restroom when one pointed a firearm at the other.
A struggle ensued and the firearm was discharged multiple times, striking both men
A woman in an adjacent restroom was injured by debris when a stray bullet went through the wall.
Elamin was booked Tuesday after being released from medical care.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.