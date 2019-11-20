First Alert Forecast: lots of sun finally! ...but more changes to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your Wednesday forecast features, at long last, generous intervals of sunshine. Amid brisk northwest winds of around 10 mph, temperatures will make a move toward the upper 50s and lower 60s and, if Wilmington indeed manages to break the 60-degree plane, it will be for the first time since last Tuesday!
In your longer-range forecast, Thursday and Friday look to have more sun with afternoon temperatures cresting in the 60s to perhaps around 70. A speedy, breezy cold front will line up the next best shower chance Saturday afternoon or night while another front could potentially do the same thing on or just before Thanksgiving. As of now, your holiday outlook contains partly cloudy skies, a 20% rain chance, and 60s for highs.
November, the final official month of Atlantic Hurricane Season, often passes by with no tropical storm development. But, here in the active 2019 season, the S-storm, Sebastian, formed Tuesday. Through Wednesday and Thursday, Tropical Storm Sebastian will struggle to maintain organization in the open Atlantic waters northeast of the Virgin Islands; neither it, nor much of its swell, are likely to ever reach North America.
Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
