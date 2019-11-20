First Alert Forecast: more sunshine for Thursday...warming trend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your Wednesday forecast features, at long last, generous intervals of sunshine. Amid brisk northwest winds of around 10 mph, temperatures will make a move toward the upper 50s and lower 60s and, if Wilmington indeed manages to break the 60-degree plane, it will be for the first time since last Tuesday! Expect another cool and sunny day Thursday.