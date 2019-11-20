Explore to possibilities of the present with ‘Awakening’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A performance promised to “stir a palate of emotions” will be presented this week in Wilmington.
“Awakening” is a modern dance show featuring the Village Dance Company and choreographer Alyona Amato. Audience members can expect to see both live performances and dance films made in collaboration with local filmmakers and photographers.
The production consists of ten different pieces that address the process of awakening to philosophical thoughts, spiritual experiences and the true meaning of life. While some might may you laugh, others might make you emotional. One piece, for example, tells the story of a woman deciding whether or not to be a mother.
The show will be at Thalian Hall on November 22, at 7:30 p.m.
You can get your tickets here.
