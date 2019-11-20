Daniels leads Wolfpack past Alcorn State 87-64

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Devon Daniels is happy at his home away from home.
Daniels scored 23 points to help North Carolina State beat Alcorn State 87-64 on Tuesday night at Reynolds Coliseum.
Markell Johnson added 16 points for the Wolfpack (4-1), who scored the game’s first 11 points on the way to their fourth consecutive win.
Daniels made 9 of 13 shots from the floor for his highest point total since he transferred to N.C. State after his freshman season at Utah. His previous high was 21, which he scored against Western Carolina last season at Reynolds.
“I love Reynolds,” Daniels said. “I like the atmosphere. I like the backdrop.”
Aside from a game or two each season, the Wolfpack play their regular-season home games at 19,722-seat PNC Arena. Tuesday was the second of two straight games at 5,500-seat Reynolds, where Daniels had 13 points in a 95-64 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.
“It is a great place to play,” Daniels said. “The fans are more, I wouldn’t say involved, but they’re closer to you. The atmosphere is better, so I like it a lot.”
Jericole Hellems had 12 points and D.J. Funderburk had 10 for N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 54 percent from the floor and scored more than 80 points for the fifth consecutive game to open the season.
Deshaw Andrews scored 17 points to lead Alcorn State (1-4), which made 8 of 15 3-point attempts. Corey Tillery added 15 points and Troymain Crosby had 11 for the Braves.
The Wolfpack led 44-32 at halftime and opened the second half with a 13-4 spurt to pull away.
