Arrest made in Wilmington convenience store robberies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed robberies at two convenience stores in Wilmington earlier this month.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, Javaed Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Tuesday evening.
He has been charged with kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, Wilmington police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Scotchman in the 300 block of S. College Road.
Two men entered the store wearing long sleeve shirts and pants with bandannas and scarves covering their faces. One of the suspects had a handgun and pointed it at the clerk. After taking cash, the men fled on foot.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, officers responded to armed robbery at the Scotchman in the 800 block of Kerr Avenue. Two men stole cash from the store before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police are still looking for the second suspect, if you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip here.
