Your First Alert Forecast spans Tuesday to Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A November that has dished several gusty storm fronts continues to chug right along, so let's start with the short-term, move on to the weekend before Thanksgiving, and then closer to the big holiday itself...
In the short-term... A high pressure cell will mostly to partly cloudy skies and low-tier rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will trend to the more seasonable lower 60s while, in between, readings will sink to the chilly and, given any partial clearing, potentially frosty upper 30s and lower 40s.
In the long-term... Preceding a cold front, a period of deeper 60s and even 70s are possible for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Rain chances will accentuate the process: 0% Thursday, 10% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 10% Sunday. This front does not look to carry the vigor of the system that buffeted the region last weekend.
In the very long-term... Data suggests a possible storm system spinning up in the Midwest for some sensitive holiday travel days early next week. Locally, Thanksgiving is looking tranquil for now. Check your WECT Weather App for day eight, nine, and ten forecasts and, if you’re traveling, simply change locations!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.