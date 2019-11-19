You can get texts from Santa leading up to Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Santa is so excited for the holiday season, he wants to get in touch with you now.
The company says Santa will debut his tech-savvy skills to the world through text message updates throughout the month of December, leading all the way up to Christmas Day.
They say the holly, jolly, man himself will text jokes, sayings, recipes, facts, and little reminders.
"I wanted to take people inside my process this year, show them how I prepare for my biggest night and spread Christmas cheer,” Claus told SlickText.
SlickText says beginning Dec. 1, Santa will text about once every five days, then once a day in the week leading up to Christmas.
They say Santa told them, “Mrs. Claus and I have been getting better and better at texting," said Santa Claus. “The elves have been teaching us. We can even send emojis and GIFs now.”
The company says even though they are a marketing company, they won’t send you spam and you won’t be contacted again after Christmas. They also say you can reply ‘stop’ at any time to get out of receiving the texts.
On their website the company described themselves and released a statement about the project:
"SlickText is a mass text message marketing platform that specializes in helping businesses and organizations communicate through professional SMS messages. Our mission is to connect the world through text messaging. There’s no doubt that text messaging is one of the top forms of communication today, and we’re pros at providing user-friendly text marketing solutions.
We’re launching these Santa texts as a fun way to spread Christmas cheer and joy during the season of giving. We’re not making a dime off this project, we’re just doing it as our way of making the world a bit brighter at this time of the year. We hope you and your family have a Merry Christmas (and a Happy New Year!). "
You can sign up for texts from Santa on their website as well as read about what to expect once you sign up.
