WPD makes arrests in separate armed robberies
Gavin Hicks and Trevor King (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff | November 19, 2019 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 10:59 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have been arrested in separate armed robberies, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Trevor King, 25, was arrested Monday in connection to the robbery of a convenience store on Oct. 27.

According to police, King robbed the 17th Street Market located at the 17th Street-Dock Street intersection while armed with a knife. An incident report states that the robbery took place shortly after 9 a.m.

He was booked under a $100,000 secured bond.

In a separate incident, Gavin Hicks arrived at Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Saturday and confessed to robbing a drug store, according to officials.

He is accused of robbing the Walgreens located at 4521 Oleander Drive while armed with a gun on Nov. 13.

Hicks, 19, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked under a $50,000 bond.

