WPD makes arrests in separate armed robberies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have been arrested in separate armed robberies, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Trevor King, 25, was arrested Monday in connection to the robbery of a convenience store on Oct. 27.
According to police, King robbed the 17th Street Market located at the 17th Street-Dock Street intersection while armed with a knife. An incident report states that the robbery took place shortly after 9 a.m.
He was booked under a $100,000 secured bond.
In a separate incident, Gavin Hicks arrived at Wilmington Police Department headquarters on Saturday and confessed to robbing a drug store, according to officials.
He is accused of robbing the Walgreens located at 4521 Oleander Drive while armed with a gun on Nov. 13.
Hicks, 19, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked under a $50,000 bond.
