Woman accused of breaking into New Hanover Co. business
Hope Cox (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | November 19, 2019 at 6:07 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:07 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of breaking into a New Hanover County business earlier this month.

Hope Danielle Cox, 32, was arrested Monday in connection a break-in at Carolina Home Audio and Video.

Cox has been charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking and entering. She was booked under a $25,000 bond.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the incident to place on Nov. 7 at the business located at 6620 Gordon Road Unit H.

The sheriff’s office released pictures of the suspect the following day.

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 8, 2019

