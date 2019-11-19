Woman accused of breaking into New Hanover Co. business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of breaking into a New Hanover County business earlier this month.
Hope Danielle Cox, 32, was arrested Monday in connection a break-in at Carolina Home Audio and Video.
Cox has been charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking and entering. She was booked under a $25,000 bond.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the incident to place on Nov. 7 at the business located at 6620 Gordon Road Unit H.
